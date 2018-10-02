Microsoft launches the Surface Pro 6 (updates)

Update: The Surface All Access plans will let customers purchase a device over a new subscription plan. The plans start at $24.99/month for 24 months for the Surface Go, and the plans include an Office 365 subscription and in-store support. All Access devices will only be available at the retail stores.

Update: The Surface Studio 2 is an all-in-one desktop with a high-contrast display that sticks to the 28-inch size but offers 38% higher brightness and 22% more contrast. The inside gets 50% more graphics power from a Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chip based on its Pascal architecture and a 2TB SSD inside, upgraded from the original’s hybrid drive.T here’s also USB-C ports.

The Studio 2 will ship November 15 and prices start at $3,499.

And headphones: The Surface Headphones are over-the-ear models with noise canceling and Cortana integration. The $350 Headphones get a vague “later this holiday season” release date.

Update: Microsoft announces the expected update on the Surface Laptop 2, which like the Pro now comes in matte black. The company says the Laptop is 85% faster than the previous version thanks to its 8th gen quad core Intel processor. The battery life is 14.5 hours.

The Laptop is available for preorder now with shipping happening on October 16. The price starts at $899.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) launches the Surface Pro 6, which looks a lot like the last version but comes in matte black.

Microsoft says the tablet/laptop hybrid is 67% faster than the previous generation. The device boasts a 13.5-hour battery life and Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) 8th generation processors.

The Pro 6 is now available for preorder with October 16 shipping and starts at $899.