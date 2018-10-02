Olympic Steel promotes Marabito to CEO; Siegal to become Chairman
Oct. 02, 2018 4:51 PM ETOlympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)ZEUSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) names current CFO Richard Marabito as its new CEO and says current CEO Michael Siegal will transition to Executive Chairman, effective Jan. 1, 2019.
- Marabito joined ZEUS in 1994 as its Treasurer and Corporate Controller, and has served as CFO for the past 18 years, while Siegal joined the company in 1974 and became CEO in 1984.
- ZEUS also says Treasurer Richard Manson will succeed Marabito as CFO, effective Jan. 1; Manson joined the company in 1996 and has served as VP and Treasurer since 2013.