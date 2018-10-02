U.S. crude supply rose 907K barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 907K barrels of oil for the week ending Sept. 28, vs. a build of 2.9M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 1.7M barrels and distillates show a draw of 1.19M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 2M barrels.

Nymex November crude recently was at $75.06/bbl in electronic trading, down slightly from today's $75.23 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI