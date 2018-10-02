Intel gains, AMD plunges as analyst predicts faster 10nm ramp

BlueFin Research Partners says Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) 10nm production ramp could begin as early as April, up to six months earlier than current estimates.

The firm says Intel is making “significant strides” towards its yield target, prompting supplier discussions about whether the ramp could happen before next June.

Intel shares closed today up 3.6% to $48.10 and gained 0.1% aftermarket.

Rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) closed down 7.6% to $29.02 and drops 0.3% after hours.

