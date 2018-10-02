Dow continues upward march while broader market wobbles

Stocks posted a mixed showing, highlighted by another record closing high for the Dow - its 14th this year - boosted by gains in the likes of Boeing, Caterpillar and 3M amid optimism around global trade, while the S&P 500 finished flat.

But the tech-heavy Nasdaq lagged for the second straight day, slipping 0.5%, and the Russell 2000 shed another 1% to extend its weekly loss to 2.4%, as the last-minute trade deal between the U.S. and Canada has brightened the outlook for global trade and in turn weakened demand for smaller, domestically-focused firms.

“The U.S. is still a very strong bastion of economic strength,” says Paul Springmeyer, investment managing director at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management. “We’re entering the later stages of a global economic cycle that’s leaving the U.S. as a fairly strong safe haven.”

U.S. Treasury prices rose modestly, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 2 bps to 3.06%.

November WTI crude oil pulled back slightly from four-year highs, settling -0.1% at $75.23/bbl.