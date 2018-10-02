FCC extends third-party deadline on Sprint/T-Mobile to Oct. 31

In the latest news on the merger timeline for Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), the FCC hsa extended the deadline for third parties to reply on the $26.5B deal.

That deadline had been Oct. 9; the agency is extending that to Oct. 31.

The FCC had paused its informal 180-day "shot clock" on Sept. 11 to allow for reviewing newly issued economic, engineering and efficiencies modeling.

T-Mobile and Sprint informed the FCC on Sept. 28 that they've completed modeling submissions and don't intend to further supplement the record.

Extending the deadline should give third parties chances to address a number of questions that came up with the new modeling, the FCC says.