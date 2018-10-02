Telus eyes U.S. bond market after oversubscribed sale

After a successful bond sale in U.S. dollars, Telus (NYSE:TU) Treasurer Stephen Lewis says the Canadian telecom would consider returning to the U.S. bond market.
At a Bloomberg event, Lewis noted a 30-year dollar-denominated sale was oversubscribed, and now arbitrage would have to be very good to consider issuing bonds in other currencies.
It may require new financing to take part in a Canadian spectrum auction in 2019, he says, and Telus could issue either Canadian or U.S. bonds depending on the rates at the time.
