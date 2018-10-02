Sloan Kettering CEO leaves Merck, Charles River boards after disclosure

The top executive of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Craig Thompson, resigns from the boards of Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) following media investigations about the center’s ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

The move follows the resignation of Sloan Kettering’s chief medical officer in September after a probe by the New York Times and ProPublica evealed that he had not disclosed millions of dollars in payments from healthcare companies in many of his research articles.

MRK says the size of its board will shrink to 12 directors after Thompson’s resignation.