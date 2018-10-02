Tilray -16% after PepsiCo CFO says company has no plans to invest in pot

Shares of volatile cannabis companies Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) plunged 16% and 6% respectively in today's trade after PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) CFO Hugh Johnston told investors it has no plans to invest in marijuana.

"The difficulties in investing in that category, particularly in the U.S., where federally these things are still not legal, are quite a considerable challenge," Johnston said on PEP's earnings conference call. "So we look at everything, but certainly no plans at this point to do anything."

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), which had reportedly at one time had been in talks with Coca-Cola for weed-infused beverages, fell 4% on the Toronto stock exchange, where Hexo Corp. (OTCPK:HYYDF) sank 8%.