AT&T's Stephenson calls for national privacy regulation

AT&T (NYSE:T) chief Randall Stephenson is calling on Congress to create singular national privacy rules to apply to all companies rather than leaving the matter to states.

"We think one ranger. There ought to be one regulator for everybody," he said at the Atlantic Festival, adding that otherwise states like California will step in and create their own rules.

California's toughest-in-the-nation net neutrality law was signed Sunday, and the Justice Dept. sued, saying that broadband providers were interstate commerce and that only the FCC could regulate there.

"To handcuff those sectors with 50 different rules of the road across 50 different states and different regulators is a disaster for an uncertain business model," Stephenson said.

But he's not optimistic on action from Congress, and certainly not before the midterm elections wrap up.

And as for why the DOJ sued to stop AT&T's $85B acquisition of Time Warner, "I will never know."