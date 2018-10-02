LNG Canada's broad base of support boosts chances of being built

The newly-approved LNG Canada project, led by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), has cultivated a broad base of support among First Nations communities in British Columbia as well as at the provincial government level, meaning the project will face less opposition than other energy infrastructure projects in B.C., including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the Financial Post reports.

“Today is proof that a project can go through” in B.C., said Karen Ogen-Toews, CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance and former chief of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation - a sentiment echoed by Alberta's energy sector, where natural gas producers have been desperate for more markets to sell their gas.

"We believe this project has the potential to be the first of many on the west coast of Canada, if Canadian LNG follows the global standard, being that LNG export areas tend to be ‘hubs’ of terminals, rather than standalone facilities," National Bank Financial analysts say.

"This is the start of a major LNG investment wave" globally as well, according to Bernstein analysts, saying 200M tons/year LNG capacity needs to be authorized by 2025 to meet future demand, "a 42% expansion on the entire capacity installed since 1962."

Citi analyst Alastair Syme thinks the price tag could be tough on Shell, saying “the capex requirements of the Canadian LNG project do not put pressure on [Shell’s] ability to provide returns to shareholders, but we think it signals an effort to re-build a strained portfolio and question how compelling the economics are."

