Golden Entertainment and William Hill expand partnership

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announces that it entered into a long-term agreement with bookmaker William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF, OTCPK:WIMHY) to manage the company’s race and sports operations in Nevada, Maryland and Montana.

The new agreement expands upon Golden Entertainment’s existing deal with William Hill that covers the race and sports book at Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Gambling Hall,as well as deposit kiosks at about 80 Golden Entertainment gaming locations throughout Nevada.

William Hill and Golden Entertainment also plan to pursue sports wagering opportunities in Montana and Maryland together, subject to enabling legislation within these states.

“We are excited to expand our current relationship with William Hill, which has a proven sports wagering platform not only in Nevada but around the world. We look forward to growing our business in Nevada and other jurisdictions through this partnership,” says Golden Entertainment COO Steve Arcana on the sports betting initiative.