Resurrection of Toys 'R' Us?

The top lenders of the toy retailer have decided to cancel the bankruptcy auction of its brand name and other intellectual property assets, and revive the Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us companies.

Qualified bids wouldn't likely "yield a superior alternative to the plan," as it did not offer "probable economic recovery" to creditors, as well as benefits to stakeholders who would maintain the brands "under the new independent U.S. business."

The absence of Toys 'R' Us left an $11B hole in the toy industry, and hundreds of toy vendors without a major bricks-and-mortar platform to sell their goods.

