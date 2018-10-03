Tobacco rivals rise as Juul docs seized

Latest clampdown... The FDA has seized more than a thousand pages of documents from Juul Labs related to the company’s sales and marketing practices after a surprise inspection that's part of the agency's efforts to combat "epidemic" levels of teenage vaping.

Shares of rival tobacco companies, including Philip Morris (PM +2.8% ), Altria (MO +1.6% ), British American Tobacco (BTI +1.5% ) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY +1.6% ), rose yesterday in response.

Juul has grabbed about 70% of the U.S. e-cigarette market since it launched in 2015.

