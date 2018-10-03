James Murdoch floated as next Tesla chairman

Add another name to the shortlist for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) next chairman.

Some company directors have proposed that James Murdoch, fellow board member and CEO of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), succeed Elon Musk in the role, after the latter stepped down in a settlement with the SEC.

Murdoch hasn't volunteered for the post nor has he discussed it with directors, NYT reports, as the board has not engaged in any "serious" discussions.

Previously: Handicapping the new Tesla chairman race (Oct. 02 2018)