Sentiment soothed as Italy offers concessions

Italy's populist government will bow to EU budget pressure, according to reports from Corriere della Sera, reversing plans for wider gaps that had rattled markets.

Budget deficit targets will fall to 2.4% of GDP in 2020, and to 2.2% and 2% for the two successive years respectively (instead of 2.4% for all three years).

The euro snapped five days of losses on the news, gaining as much as 0.4% to $1.1594.

