Boingo Wireless prices $175M convertible senior unsecured notes due 2023

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) has priced $175M aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior unsecured notes due October 1, 2023.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on October 5.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in cash at a rate of 1.00% per annum on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2019.

The notes will have an initial conversion rate of 23.6323 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, representing an initial effective conversion price of approximately $42.31 per share.

Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$169.6M (or approximately $195.1M if the initial purchasers exercise in full their over-allotment option).

