Epizyme prices equity offering, shares down 7.3% premarket

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) has priced an public offering of 8,333,334 common shares at $9.00 per share for estimated gross proceeds of ~$75M.

Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 1.25M common stock.

Net proceeds with existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be used to fund global development and commercialization costs of tazemetostat outside of Japan, including the costs of Epizyme’s ongoing and planned clinical trials of tazemetostat, the costs of regulatory activities related to tazemetostat, including associated milestone payments, and the costs associated with the commercial launch of tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma, if approved; to fund research and development costs to develop other product candidates, including EZM8266 for sickle cell disease; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

EPZM -7.3% premarket.

