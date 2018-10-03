Upwork prices IPO above the high end of the range, raises $187M

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) priced its IPO of 12.476M common shares at $15/share, up from the earlier price of $12-$14 per share.

6.818M shares are being offered by the company and 5.658M shares are being offered by certain selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2018 under the symbol “UPWK.”

The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, Upwork and the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,871,503 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts.

Press Release