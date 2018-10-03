Kia Motors America announces September sales

Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) units sales down 1.8% to 51,503 in September.

Notable models: Sportage +16.8%; Optima +10%; Sorento +6.7%; Rio -1.4%; Soul +0.4%; Forte -39.1%.

YTD Kia sales fell 1.3% to 452,042 units.

"As we begin the fourth and final quarter of 2018, three of Kia's most popular models Optima, Niro and Sportage posted double-digit sales gains year-over-year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "We are confident that the end of 2018 will be a strong one for Kia and that momentum we build now will continue well into the 2019 calendar year."