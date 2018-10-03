News from Russian Energy Week in Moscow

Defending OPEC's oil market strategy at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Qatari Energy Minister Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada hit back at criticism from President Trump.

"OPEC is not trying to manipulate the price, it's trying to bring the market to balance," he declared.

At the event, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak also said his country has no desire to be a "monopoly" when it comes to supplying gas to European consumers, as work continues on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.