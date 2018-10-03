Telix Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health enter into distribution agreement for prostate cancer imaging

Telix Pharmaceuticals has entered into a distribution agreement with Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

The agreement covers pharmacy preparation and distribution of the 68Ga-HBED-CC-PSMA-11 imaging cold kit (68Ga-PSMA Kit), developed by ANMI SA and commercialized for the US market by Telix USA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cardinal Health can both distribute the 69Ga-PSMA Kit and prepare unit doses of 68Ga-PSMA delivered as an investigational product for use in qualified investigator-sponsored clinical trials, including Telix-sponsored clinical trials.

Financial terms are not disclosed.