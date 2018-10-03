Gilead Sciences' Biktarvy(R) gets approval in Hong Kong

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the Hong Kong Department of Health has approved Biktarvy (bictegravir 50mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg; BIC/FTC/TAF), a once-daily single tablet regimen (STR) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. Hong Kong is the first market in Asia to approve Biktarvy.

The approval was based upon data from four ongoing Phase 3 studies: Studies 1489 and 1490 in treatment-naive HIV-1 infected adults, and Studies 1844 and 1878 in virologically suppressed adults. The trials are comprised of a population of 2,414 participants, and BIC/FTC/TAF met its primary efficacy objective at 48 weeks in all four studies, with no participants in any of the four BIC/FTC/TAF studies developing treatment-emergent virologic resistance.

There were no cases of renal discontinuation, proximal renal tubulopathy or Fanconi syndrome in the BIC/FTC/TAF arms at 48 weeks.