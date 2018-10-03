nLIGHT launches smallest form factor 10kW industrial fiber laser

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) has introduced the most compact fiber lasers with up to 10kW output power.

“These innovative fiber lasers deliver the highest power available in the smallest size,” states Jake Bell, General Manager for Industrial Lasers. “The combination of high power and compact size gives end users a considerable advantage in shop floor utilization while benefiting from the latest technologies for laser processing performance, reliability, and serviceability. These products also set the stage for future power scaling in small form factors.”