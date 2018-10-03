GB Sciences and University of Athens, Greece, embark on drug discovery examining cannabis-based, disease-modifying compounds

GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) initiates a new project with the Department of Pharmacognosy and Natural Products Chemistry at the National Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.

Titled: The Cannabis Metabolomics ("Canna-bolomics") Project, the program will analyze each of GB Sciences' cultivars to determine whether additional molecules in these cultivars, and hundreds of other natural cannabis and hemp cultivars, show significant promise to treat diseases.

"Standard potency assays in Nevada only measure about ten cannabinoids and twenty-one terpenoids, whereas, metabolomic analyses allow us to measure all of the molecules in these mixtures to identify new compounds that potentially provide additional medical benefits for new patent-pending therapeutic mixtures," explains Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer of GB Sciences.

Financial terms are not disclosed.