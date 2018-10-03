Tetra Bio-Pharma moves PPP001 closer to commercial manufacturing with the issuance of a drug establishment license

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF), in partnership with Ford’s Family Pharmacy and Wellness Center, have developed and implemented a pharmaceutical quality system for Canada’s first botanical-based prescription drug PPP001.

The Good Manufacturing Practices, Regulatory Operations and Regions Branch, Health Canada completed the inspection of Ford’s manufacturing facility. A Drug Establishment License (DEL) was granted after having inspected and assessed the facility as being in compliance with the requirements of Divisions 2 to 4 of the Food and Drug Regulations thereby allowing Ford’s to conduct the fabrication, packaging and labeling of PPP001.