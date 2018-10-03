BioLineRx inks deal with Biokine Therapeutics, increases stake in BL-8040

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) has entered into an agreement with Biokine Therapeutics to increase BioLineRx's stake in its lead oncology platform, BL-8040, a CXCR4 antagonist currently in late stage clinical development in both solid tumor and hematological indications, including stem cell mobilization (SCM), acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and immunotherapy for multiple types of solid tumors.

As a result of the transaction, BioLineRx will increase its economic stake in the program to 80% from the previous level of 60%. BioLineRx licensed the exclusive worldwide rights to BL-8040 from Biokine Therapeutics in 2012.

Under the terms of the agreement, BioLineRx will pay Biokine Therapeutics an upfront payment of $10M in cash, $5M in restricted BioLineRx shares and $5M as future milestone payments.

The transaction is expected to close within the next 10 days.

BioLineRx will hold a conference call today, October 3, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss this transaction, as well as to preview upcoming pipeline catalysts and milestones.