Landcadia Holdings secures $85M financing from Luxor Capital Group

Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCA) has signed an agreement with Luxor Capital Group, LP, to provide the Company with $85M in financing to fund Waitr Inc.’s growth strategy.

“There is a massive untapped market for online delivery, particularly in the secondary markets. We have a significant opportunity to continue to grow by penetrating our existing markets and entering new markets. We also are well positioned to take advantage of acquisition opportunities, which can help drive additional growth and scale throughout the U.S.,” said Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of Waitr, Inc.

The parties expect that the proposed transaction will be completed in November 2018.