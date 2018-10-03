Boston Pharmaceuticals in-licenses three anti-infectives from Novartis

Boston Pharmaceuticals inks a licensing and equity deal with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for global rights to three of the latter's anti-infective candidates for the potential treatment of Gram-negative infections.

The candidates are Phase 2-stage monobactam LYS228, beta-lactamase inhibitor IID572 and LpxC inhibitor MAK181.

Novartis will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales. It will also receive an equity stake in the two companies formed together with Boston Pharma to develop and commercialize the programs.

Specific financial terms are not disclosed.