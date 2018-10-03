Paratek announces FDA approval of NUZYRA

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) announces that the FDA has approved NUZYRA (omadacycline) for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute skin and skin structure infections ((ABSSSI)).

NUZYRA, a modernized tetracycline, is a once-daily IV and oral antibiotic that exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and drug resistant strains.

The Company plans on making NUZYRA available in Q1 2019.

Paratek will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on October 3.