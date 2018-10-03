Wayfair to open pop-up shops

Wayfair (NYSE:W) says it plans to launch two holiday pop-up shops for the holiday season.

The pop-up retail shops will open on November 1 in Natick, Massachusetts and in Paramus, New Jersey.

"We are bringing the Wayfair brand directly to shoppers in a completely new format this holiday season," says Wayfair Chief Product and Marketing Officer Ed Macri. “Building on the success of our television advertising and direct mail, this pop-up experience is yet another way we are deepening engagement with customers beyond our online presence," he adds.

The pop-up shops will stay open until January 2.

Source: Press Release