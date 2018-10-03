ObsEva's Nolasiban increased live birth rate in late-stage study

Additional data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMPLANT 2, evaluating ObsEva SA's (NASDAQ:OBSV) Nolasiban in patients undergoing IVF procedures showed a positive effect on live birth rate. Specifically, women undergoing combined Day 3 and Day 5 embryo transfer (ET), treatment with Nolasiban, an oxytocin receptor antagonist, resulted in a 34.8% live birth rate compared to 27.7% for placebo (p=0.025). In women undergoing Day ET, the live birth rate in the Nolasiban group was 44.8% versus 33.2% for control (p=0.025).

Contingent on the successful outcome of another Phase 3 study, the company expects to file a marketing application in Europe by the end of 2019. In the U.S., it awaits FDA feedback on a development and registration path.

