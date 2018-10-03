Bedding stocks on watch after Mattress Firm bankruptcy report

Mattress stocks are on watch after Reuters reports on the pending bankruptcy of Mattress Firm.
The bankruptcy process is expected to last a few months and involve some store sales.
UBS upgraded Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to Hold from Sell following the development and sets a price target of $55.
Price check: Tempur Sealy International is up 9.03% in premarket trading to $52.75. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is 1.30% higher. Steinhoff International (OTC:SNHFF) is up 0.44% in Johannesburg trading.
Previously: Tempur-Sealy jumps on report of imminent Mattress Firm bankruptcy (Oct. 2)
Now read: Badger Daylighting (BADFF) Presents At Peters & Co. 22nd Annual Energy Conference - Slideshow »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox