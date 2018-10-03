Lennar jumps 2.6% after fiscal Q3 beat

Lennar climbs 2.6% in premarket trading after posting fiscal Q3 EPS of $1.37 per share, beating consensus estimate of $1.18. Q3 total revenue surged 74% to $5.67B Y/Y, beating consensus of $5.61B.

Results reflect Lennar's CalAtlantic acquisition completed earlier this year.

The GAAP EPS figure includes charges of 21 cents per share related to backlog/construction in progress write-up related to purchase accounting and 3 cents per share related to acquisition and integration costs.

Also included are tax benefits of 10 cents per share, primarily related to tax accounting method changes and energy credits.

Excluding the charges, Lennar would have reported EPS of $1.61.

" The basic underlying fundamentals of the housing industry of low unemployment, higher wages and low inventory levels remain favorable and are likely to support longer-term strength in the housing market," says Executive Chairman Stuart Miller.

Q3 homebuilding revenue rose to $5.29B from $2.89B a year ago.

Q3 deliveries increased 66% to 12,613 homes Y/Y; Average sales price $415,000 vs. $376,000 Y/Y.

New orders gained 62% to 12,319; new order dollar value of $5.1B, up 73%' average sales price $412,000 vs. $384,000.

Backlog of 19,220 homes, up 88% from a year ago. backlog dollar value of $8.4B, up 105%.

The company sees achieving synergy goals from its acquisition of CalAtlantic.

