More on RPM's FQ1

Excluding charges, RPM's adjusted EBIT was $153.7M and diluted EPS was $0.76. Net sales were a record $1.46B, up 8.5% over the quarter a year ago.

Segment sales: Industrial +7.2%; Specialty +2.3%; Consumer +13.6%.

"The current phase of our restructuring program is proceeding as scheduled with recently announced plant closings and leadership realignment. We will share a comprehensive update on our plan at an investor day on November 28, which will be webcast via the RPM website," stated CEO Frank Sullivan.

FQ1 results