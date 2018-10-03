Earnings News

More on RPM's FQ1

|About: RPM International Inc. (RPM)|By:, SA News Editor

Excluding charges, RPM's adjusted EBIT was $153.7M and diluted EPS was $0.76. Net sales were a record $1.46B, up 8.5% over the quarter a year ago.

Segment sales: Industrial +7.2%; Specialty +2.3%; Consumer +13.6%.

"The current phase of our restructuring program is proceeding as scheduled with recently announced plant closings and leadership realignment. We will share a comprehensive update on our plan at an investor day on November 28, which will be webcast via the RPM website," stated CEO Frank Sullivan.

FQ1 results

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox