Eagle Pharmaceuticals inks deal with USAMRICD to evaluate neuroprotective effects of RYANODEX

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) has entered into an agreement with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense ((USAMRICD)), to conduct a study to evaluate the neuroprotective effects of RYANODEX (dantrolene sodium).

The study will be conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement. Eagle will bear all costs associated with the study.

If approved, RYANODEX would represent a first of its kind agent as a neuroprotective treatment for the amelioration of neurological damage due to nerve agent exposure. Nerve agent exposure often results in death.