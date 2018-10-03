Ladenburg names Glenn C. Davis to board

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEMKT:LTS) names Glenn C. Davis, a CPA, to the board and its audit committee, effective immediately.

With this addition, the board has nine directors, five of whom are independent, and its audit committee will have three members, all of whom are independent.

Davis serves as senior adviser to Kaufman Rossin, one of the top 50 CPA and advisory firms in the U.S. He was formerly a senior partner with CohnReznick LLP.

Previously: Ladenburg Thalmann surges after Frost gives up chairman role (Sept. 21)