Tesla to defend itself in class action foreign worker case

A federal district judge dismissed most of the seven claims against Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a class action labor case, but allowed two claims to survive. A RICO charge was one of the claims tossed.

Judge Lucy Koh ruled that the company must defend itself over the allegation it knew foreign workers at the Fremont plant were threatened with deportation if they reported labor violation laws.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2016 on behalf of workers with B-1 visas working at U.S. automobile factories.