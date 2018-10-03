Dell confirms IPO talks as back-up plan

Dell (NYSE:DVMT) confirms meeting with investment banks to explore a potential IPO of its Class C common stock.

In a filing, the company says the IPO is a contingency plan if shareholders don’t approve the Class V route, which the board decided was in the best interests of Dell shareholders.

Dell issued Class V shares after its EMC merger closed, and the shares have a 1-to-1 relationship with the under two-thirds of VMware (NYSE:VMW) common stock that Dell owns.

Earlier this year, Dell announced plans to convert Class V shares into Class C common stock at a total consideration of $21.7B for Class V shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

