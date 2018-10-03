Alcoa, aluminum surges as world's largest alumina factory stops production

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +6.2% but Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) -8.4% pre-market as the price of aluminum jumps to its highest in more than three months following Norsk Hydro's (OTCQX:NHYDY) decision to stop production at its Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange surged 3% to $2,181/metric ton, touching its highest since June 27.

Alunorte, the world's largest alumina factory, has been operating at half capacity since March due to an environmental dispute; today’s announcement of production stoppage sent Norsk Hydro shares -13% .

Norsk Hydro's move also triggers a shutdown of its Paragominas bauxite mine, which supplies Alunorte, and could have consequences for aluminum output at the nearby Albras plant as well as other metals plants.

Alunorte made 6.4M metric tons of alumina in 2017, ~10% of global production outside China and enough to make 3M tons of aluminum; its partial shutdown earlier this year drove up market prices for alumina and aluminum.

Also on watch: KALU, CSTM, ACH

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB