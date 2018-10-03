Oasmia's Doxophos Vet shows positive effect in canine lymphoma

A Phase 2 study evaluating Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB's (NASDAQ:OASM) Doxophos Vet met the primary endpoints.

17 dogs were treated with Doxophos Vet in the main study and eight of these continue during the follow-up portion. The objective was obtained, as 75% of the dogs with B-cell lymphoma showed a response after at least two treatment cycles.

The results of this Phase 2 study show that Doxophos Vet was well tolerated with substantial activity in canine lymphoma.

The company intends to seek conditional approval in the U.S. in H1 2019.

Doxophos Vet is a nanoparticle formulation of the chemo agent doxorubicin and Oasmia's excipient technology XR17.