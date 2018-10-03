Roche's risdiplam shows positive action in SMA studies

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces positive preliminary data from the dose-finding portions of two pivotal studies assessing risdiplam in patients with muscular atrophy (SMA). The data were presented at the Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society in Mendoza, Argentina.

In the Phase 2/3 FIREFISH trial, 43% (n=6/14) of infants with Type 1 SMA receiving risdiplam were able to sit (with or without support), including three unassisted, after eight months of treatment. Four could roll to the side, seven could kick and six achieved upright head control.

In the Phase 2/3 SUNFISH study in patients (aged 2 - 24 years) with Type 3 and Type 3 SMA, median increases in blood SMN protein greater than two-fold were observed after 12 months of treatment. The median change from baseline in a scale to measure motor function called MFM was +3.1 points in patients receiving risdiplam for at least one year.

Follow-up in both studies is ongoing.

Roche in-licensed the SMA program from PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in November 2011.

