Chicago Fed's Evans says he's `comfortable' with a December hike: Bloomberg

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is "quite comfortable" with the prospect of a fourth interest rate hike this year in December, he told Bloomberg in a television interview.

“Getting policy up to a slightly restrictive setting -- 3, 3.25 percent -- would be consistent with the strong economy and good inflation that we are looking at,” Evans said.

He points out that U.S. economic fundamentals are strong and large gains in jobs have pushed unemployment rate down to a little below a sustainable level.

While any permanent changes in tariffs would hurt growth, its effect on inflation would be modest, he said.

Investors are pricing in a greater than 70% chance that the fed will boost the fed funds rate to 2.5% in December, Bloomberg reports.

