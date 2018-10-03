Covanta holding announces public offering of $400M of senior notes

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to offer $400M aggregate principal amount of a new series of senior unsecured notes.

The coupon rate, maturity and other terms of the Notes will be determined at pricing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds along with cash on hand and/or direct borrowings under Covanta Energy, LLC's revolving credit facility to fund the redemption of all of its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022 on November 2, 2018, to repay borrowings outstanding under Covanta Energy, LLC's revolving credit facility in an amount up to $202M and invest the remaining net proceeds in short-term interest-bearing accounts, securities or similar investments.