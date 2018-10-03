Saudi Arabia says oil production hits record high

Saudi energy minister al-Falih says his country's oil production has reached an all-time high 10.7M bbl/day, in an effort to compensate for the loss of Iranian barrels from U.S. sanctions.

The minister was speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, as Brent crude oil trades near a four-year high of $85/bbl and U.S. WTI crude tops $75/bbl; Russian production also has been hitting post-Soviet highs.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the production hikes will be enough, with 1M-2M barrels of Iranian exports seen as under threat.

