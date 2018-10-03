Level Brands trails off after hitting new high

Level Brands (NYSEMKT:LEVB) is down 8.4% in premarket trading as the bouncy trading in the marketing company continues. Shares have been volatile since the announcement two weeks ago of five new cannabidiol products under the Kathy Ireland Health and Wellness brand through a licensing agreement with Isodiol International.

The company completed a 1.97M share offering yesterday to raise funds for brand development, acquisitions and general working capital.

Level Brands also hit a 52-week high of $8.48 yesterday.

