Noble Midstream forms JV to build Delaware Basin pipeline system

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) says it will form a 50-50 joint venture with Salt Creek Midstream to construct a 200K bbl/day crude oil pipeline and gathering system in the Delaware Basin.

The JV will be underpinned by acreage contributions of ~180K dedicated acres from Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and five other Southern Delaware Basin producers, with the potential for additional dedications totaling 100K acres.

Salt Creek has started construction of the pipeline, with an expected operational date in Q2 2019; NBLX's anticipated capital investment is $60M-$80M.