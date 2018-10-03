Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K for $50

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) introduces the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media stick with Ultra HD and HDR streaming via an HDMI dongle.

The Fire TV Stick ships with the recently released Alexa Voice Remote, which includes buttons for power, volume, and muting.

Preorders start today with shipments happening on October 31 in the US and Canada. Germany, India and the UK will get shipments on November 14, and Japan will get the Stick by the end of the year.

The Fire TV Stick 4K costs $49.99 or you can buy the Alexa Voice Remote on its own for $30 with the same preorder/release dates.

Amazon shares are up 0.7% premarket to $1,985.