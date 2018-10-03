Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance notes price at 98.5%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's (NYSE:ARI) offering of $200M convertible senior notes due 2023 prices at 98.5% of principal amount.

Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 5.375% per year payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and Oct. 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2019.

Initial conversion price of about $20.53 per share of common stock, about a10% conversion premium to closing price of $18.66 Tuesday.

