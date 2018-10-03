GM and Honda to partner on autonomous vehicles

General Motors (NYSE:GM) announces that it will build a new autonomous vehicle with Honda (NYSE:HMC) through its Cruise Automation business.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Honda will contribute approximately $2B over 12 years to the initiatives and make a $750M equity investment in Cruise.

Honda will work jointly with Cruise and GM to fund and develop a purpose-built autonomous vehicle for Cruise that can be manufactured at high volume for global deployment.

The two automakers plan to explore global opportunities for commercial deployment of the Cruise network.

"This is the logical next step in General Motors and Honda's relationship, given our joint work on electric vehicles, and our close integration with Cruise," says General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

The development could be of interest to Toyota (NYSE:TM), Ford (NYSE:F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

GM +5.19% premarket to $35.05. HMC -1.51%.

Source: Press Release